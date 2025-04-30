Senate Bill 648 Printer's Number 707
PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - (2) Can demonstrate an inability to pay the cost of
medical care even after the application of payments for
third-party health coverage.
(3) Provides financial information and documentation
showing that their income and assets make them eligible for
hospital-based financial assistance under the policies of the
hospital and of this act.
"Hospital." A nonprofit or private hospital in this
Commonwealth.
"Hospital-based financial assistance." Financial assistance
provided by hospitals to patients that includes charity care or
discounted care where the cost of care ordinarily charged by a
hospital is provided free of charge or at a reduced rate or a
hospital relieves an eligible patient's medical bill in part or
in full based on eligibility criteria.
Section 3. Hospital-based financial assistance forms.
(a) Forms.--The department shall develop the following forms
and make them available to hospitals and the general public:
(1) A uniform application for financial assistance that
shall be used in every hospital in this Commonwealth to
determine if an individual is an eligible patient.
(2) A uniform one-page template all hospitals shall use
to summarize each hospital's eligibility information for
hospital-based financial assistance.
(3) A brief uniform statement of the availability of
hospital-based financial assistance and of the application
for hospital-based financial assistance.
(b) Development of form.--The department shall include input
from hospitals and the general public in developing the forms
described in subsection (a)(1), (2) and (3).
20250SB0648PN0707 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.