Senate Bill 648 Printer's Number 707

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - (2) Can demonstrate an inability to pay the cost of

medical care even after the application of payments for

third-party health coverage.

(3) Provides financial information and documentation

showing that their income and assets make them eligible for

hospital-based financial assistance under the policies of the

hospital and of this act.

"Hospital." A nonprofit or private hospital in this

Commonwealth.

"Hospital-based financial assistance." Financial assistance

provided by hospitals to patients that includes charity care or

discounted care where the cost of care ordinarily charged by a

hospital is provided free of charge or at a reduced rate or a

hospital relieves an eligible patient's medical bill in part or

in full based on eligibility criteria.

Section 3. Hospital-based financial assistance forms.

(a) Forms.--The department shall develop the following forms

and make them available to hospitals and the general public:

(1) A uniform application for financial assistance that

shall be used in every hospital in this Commonwealth to

determine if an individual is an eligible patient.

(2) A uniform one-page template all hospitals shall use

to summarize each hospital's eligibility information for

hospital-based financial assistance.

(3) A brief uniform statement of the availability of

hospital-based financial assistance and of the application

for hospital-based financial assistance.

(b) Development of form.--The department shall include input

from hospitals and the general public in developing the forms

described in subsection (a)(1), (2) and (3).

