Senate Bill 698 Printer's Number 709

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 709

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

698

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, BROWN, VOGEL AND STEFANO, APRIL 30, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 30, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in grounds and buildings, further

providing for acquisition of buildings, sites for school

buildings and playgrounds, and disposing thereof.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 703 of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30,

No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended to

read:

Section 703. Acquisition of Buildings, Sites for School

Buildings and Playgrounds, and Disposing Thereof.--In order to

comply with the provisions of this act, and subject to the

conditions thereof[, the]:

(1) The board of school directors of each district is hereby

vested with the necessary power and authority to acquire, in the

name of the district, by purchase, lease, gift, devise,

agreement, condemnation, or otherwise, any and all schools and

real estate, either vacant or occupied, including lands

