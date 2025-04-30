Senate Bill 698 Printer's Number 709
PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 709
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
698
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, BROWN, VOGEL AND STEFANO, APRIL 30, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 30, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in grounds and buildings, further
providing for acquisition of buildings, sites for school
buildings and playgrounds, and disposing thereof.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 703 of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30,
No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended to
read:
Section 703. Acquisition of Buildings, Sites for School
Buildings and Playgrounds, and Disposing Thereof.--In order to
comply with the provisions of this act, and subject to the
conditions thereof[, the]:
(1) The board of school directors of each district is hereby
vested with the necessary power and authority to acquire, in the
name of the district, by purchase, lease, gift, devise,
agreement, condemnation, or otherwise, any and all schools and
real estate, either vacant or occupied, including lands
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.