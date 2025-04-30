Senate Resolution 97 Printer's Number 718

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 718

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

97

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, PICOZZI, ARGALL, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA,

BROOKS, BROWN, COSTA, CULVER, FARRY, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON,

KEEFER, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK,

PISCIOTTANO, ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, STEFANO, TARTAGLIONE AND

VOGEL, APRIL 30, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 30, 2025

Recognizing the week of May 11 through 17, 2025, as "National

Police Week" and designating May 5, 2025, as "Police

Officers' Memorial Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Since the beginning of law enforcement within this

Commonwealth, hundreds of police officers have made the ultimate

sacrifice while in the line of duty; and

WHEREAS, Fallen Philadelphia Police Sgt. Jaime Roman made

this sacrifice on September 10, 2024, at 31 years of age; and

WHEREAS, Posthumously promoted to sergeant, Sgt. Roman died

from gunshot wounds he received during a traffic stop on June

22, 2024, in Kensington; and

WHEREAS, Sgt. Roman's police officer badge number and

sergeant badge number have been retired; and

WHEREAS, Across the United States, the week of May 11 through

17, 2025, is being recognized as "National Police Week"; and

WHEREAS, This observance has been held annually since 1962,

when President John F. Kennedy signed Proclamation 3466, Police

