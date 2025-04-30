Senate Resolution 97 Printer's Number 718
PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 718
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
97
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, PICOZZI, ARGALL, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA,
BROOKS, BROWN, COSTA, CULVER, FARRY, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON,
KEEFER, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK,
PISCIOTTANO, ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, STEFANO, TARTAGLIONE AND
VOGEL, APRIL 30, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 30, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of May 11 through 17, 2025, as "National
Police Week" and designating May 5, 2025, as "Police
Officers' Memorial Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Since the beginning of law enforcement within this
Commonwealth, hundreds of police officers have made the ultimate
sacrifice while in the line of duty; and
WHEREAS, Fallen Philadelphia Police Sgt. Jaime Roman made
this sacrifice on September 10, 2024, at 31 years of age; and
WHEREAS, Posthumously promoted to sergeant, Sgt. Roman died
from gunshot wounds he received during a traffic stop on June
22, 2024, in Kensington; and
WHEREAS, Sgt. Roman's police officer badge number and
sergeant badge number have been retired; and
WHEREAS, Across the United States, the week of May 11 through
17, 2025, is being recognized as "National Police Week"; and
WHEREAS, This observance has been held annually since 1962,
when President John F. Kennedy signed Proclamation 3466, Police
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.