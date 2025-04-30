Senate Bill 703 Printer's Number 720

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 720

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

703

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC AND DUSH, APRIL 30, 2025

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, APRIL 30, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An

act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and

changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and

restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,

consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding

in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic

liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the

persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and

duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing

for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,

for the payment of certain license fees to the respective

municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain

nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure

without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;

providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in

distilleries, wineries, bonded warehouses, bailees for hire

and transporters for hire, further providing for limited

wineries.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 505.2(a) of the act of April 12, 1951

(P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, is amended by adding

a clause to read:

Section 505.2. Limited Wineries.--(a) In the interest of

promoting tourism and recreational development in Pennsylvania,

holders of a limited winery license may:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27