Senate Bill 705 Printer's Number 721
PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 721
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
705
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, DUSH, J. WARD AND PENNYCUICK,
APRIL 30, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 30, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in voting by qualified mail-in electors, further
providing for applications for official mail-in ballots.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1302-D(g) of the act of June 3, 1937
(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is
amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to
read:
Section 1302-D. Applications for official mail-in ballots.
* * *
(a.1) Application restriction.--Only the Department of State
or a county board of election of a county in which a qualified
elector's voting residence is located may send an application to
