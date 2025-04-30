Senate Bill 705 Printer's Number 721

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 721

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

705

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, DUSH, J. WARD AND PENNYCUICK,

APRIL 30, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 30, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in voting by qualified mail-in electors, further

providing for applications for official mail-in ballots.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1302-D(g) of the act of June 3, 1937

(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is

amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to

read:

Section 1302-D. Applications for official mail-in ballots.

* * *

(a.1) Application restriction.--Only the Department of State

or a county board of election of a county in which a qualified

elector's voting residence is located may send an application to

