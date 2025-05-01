Culver City Artist Paal Anand selected for the London Art Biennale

Portrait of Paal Anand Paal Anand receives Artist of the Year 2025 International Award Circe Lady and the Tiger

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The organizing committee of the London Art Biennale is pleased to announce the selection of international conceptual artist Paal Anand for its 2025 exhibition. Anand's provocative work "Circe Lady and Tiger" will be featured among the most innovative contemporary artworks from around the globe.The London Art Biennale, known for showcasing boundary-pushing art that challenges conventional perspectives, selected Anand's piece from thousands of submissions. "Circe Lady and Tiger" explores themes of transformation, power dynamics, and mythological archetypes through Anand's signature blend of traditional techniques and experimental media."His piece 'Circe Lady and Tiger' exemplifies the kind of thoughtful, provocative work that defines contemporary conceptual art. The mythological reference to Circe, who transformed men into beasts, paired with Anand's unique visual language, creates a compelling dialogue about transformation and control that resonates with our times." said Collector Dr. Ramesh Sawhney.Anand, whose work has been exhibited in galleries across Asia, Europe, and North America, is known for challenging cultural boundaries and exploring the intersection of ancient mythology and modern existence. His selection for the London Art Biennale marks another significant milestone in his distinguished career."I am honored to have my work selected for such a prestigious platform," said Anand. "With 'Circe Lady and Tiger,' I wanted to examine how power manifests in relationships between different beings. The mythological Circe serves as a perfect metaphor for exploring these dynamics in our contemporary world."The London Art Biennale will open to the public on July 16, 2025, at Chelsea Old Town Hall.About Paal Anand:Paal Anand is an internationally recognized conceptual artist whose work has been featured in solo and group exhibitions worldwide. Born in Canada and based in Culver City, California, Anand's art explores themes of transformation, identity, and culture through various media including installation, printing, and digital elements.About London Art Biennale:The London Art Biennale is a juried exhibition showcasing contemporary art from artists around the world. Held biennially in Chelsea, London, it has become known as a platform for discovering emerging talent and celebrating established artists pushing the boundaries of contemporary art.

