Culver City Artist Paal Anand Showcases Award-Winning Art at Arte Laguna Prize 20th Anniversary Shanghai Exhibition

Portrait of Paal Anand in front of Heracles Hurls Lichas in Shanghai, China Heracles Hurls Lichas hanging at the 20th Anniversary Arte Laguna Prize Show in Shanghai, China Paal Anand with Laura Gallon (founder of Arte Laguna Prize) and Jazz Singer Anne Evenou

My work explores the timeless themes of power, betrayal, and tragedy found in classical mythology through a surrealist lens.” — Paal Anand

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed visual artist Paal Anand has been selected to exhibit his striking mythological work " Heracles Hurls Lichas " at the prestigious Arte Laguna Prize Shanghai Exhibition, celebrating the competition's 20th Anniversary. The landmark exhibition runs from November 1 through December 15, 2025. It is the first time it has been held away from Venice, Italy and marks the first East meets West show.The exhibition, held at EKA-Tianwu in downtown Shanghai's Pudong District, features over 100 carefully curated artists from around the globe in a spectacular 1,500 square meter gallery space. As part of Arte Laguna's 20th Anniversary celebrations, the Shanghai exhibition represents two decades of commitment to fostering international artistic excellence and cultural exchange. Anand's participation marks a significant milestone in the growing recognition of his surrealist approach to classical mythology and his pioneering work within the Light in Space movement.A Surrealist Vision Through Light in Space"Heracles Hurls Lichas" exemplifies Anand's signature surrealist style and his pioneering work within the Light in Space movement. Through masterful manipulation of dramatic lighting and powerful composition, he creates dreamlike interpretations of Greek mythology that blur the boundaries between reality and imagination. The piece captures the tragic moment when Heracles, driven mad by the poisoned robe given to him by his herald Lichas, hurls the innocent messenger to his death—a scene rendered with haunting surrealist intensity.As part of the Light in Space movement, Anand explores how light itself becomes a sculptural element, creating dimensional depth and emotional resonance within his compositions. His work transforms classical narratives into contemporary surrealist tableaux that challenge viewers' perceptions of space, form, and mythological storytelling.Printed using carbon inks with the Piezography process, Anand's work achieves extraordinary tonal range and archival permanence. This sophisticated printing technique produces rich, nuanced blacks and subtle gradations that enhance the dramatic interplay of light and shadow central to his artistic vision, while ensuring museum-quality longevity."My work explores the timeless themes of power, betrayal, and tragedy found in classical mythology through a surrealist lens," says Anand. "As part of the Light in Space movement, I use light as both medium and subject, creating works where illumination shapes reality and reveals the dreamlike nature of these ancient stories."From Hollywood to High ArtAnand's journey to fine art is as dramatic as his subject matter. Having worked on visual effects for major Hollywood productions including "Hellboy" and "Pirates of the Caribbean," he transitioned his technical expertise and cinematic eye into creating museum-quality fine art that bridges classical narrative and cutting-edge digital technique.His work has earned numerous accolades, including Graphis Gold Photography Awards and recognition as a finalist in the 2024 Arte Laguna Prize. The Arte Laguna Prize, one of the world's most prestigious international art competitions, has previously featured Anand's work during the Venice Biennale in Italy.Exhibition DetailsWhat: Arte Laguna Prize Shanghai ExhibitionWhere: EKA-Tianwu, Pudong District, Shanghai, ChinaWhen: November 1 – December 15, 2025Featured Work: "Heracles Hurls Lichas" by Paal AnandAbout Paal AnandPaal Anand is a Canadian surrealist artist based in Culver City, California, and a leading figure in the Light in Space movement. His work reimagines classical mythology through surrealist digital art and photography, where light becomes a sculptural element that shapes perception and narrative. With a background in visual effects for major motion pictures, Anand brings cinematic drama and technical precision to his fine art practice, creating otherworldly compositions that exist at the intersection of dream and reality.Anand's commitment to technical excellence extends to his printing process, utilizing carbon inks with Piezography to achieve unparalleled tonal depth and archival quality. His work has been exhibited internationally and recognized with prestigious awards including Graphis Gold and Arte Laguna Prize honors.About Arte Laguna PrizeThe Arte Laguna Prize is an international art competition celebrating its 20th Anniversary in 2025. For two decades, the prize has recognized excellence across multiple artistic disciplines and has become one of the world's most prestigious platforms for contemporary artists. The Shanghai exhibition represents the prize's ongoing commitment to showcasing outstanding contemporary art to global audiences and fostering international cultural dialogue.

