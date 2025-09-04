Internationally Acclaimed Artist Paal Anand Featured in 'Projecting Possibilities' by Culver City Arts Foundation

Andromeda Rears Pegasus Heracles Hurls Lichas Lichas Flung to the Heavens

Digital Art Installation Showcases Culver City-Based Conceptual Artist's Work on Iconic Building Facade

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helms Bakery District, in partnership with the Culver City Arts Foundation, proudly presents the work of internationally recognized conceptual artist Paal Anand as part of the ongoing " Projecting Possibilities " digital public art installation. Each selected artist will have their work projected on the doors of the Helms Design Center every evening for one month and will be awarded a grant, with projections running from sunset until 2:00 am at 8745 Washington Blvd.Paal Anand, recently selected for the prestigious 2025 London Art Biennale and named as a Hall of Fame Inductee for the renowned Arte Laguna Prize in Venice, Italy for 2024, brings his innovative conceptual work to the community-accessible digital platform. The Culver City-based artist's participation in "Projecting Possibilities" continues his trajectory of international recognition while maintaining strong local roots.About Projecting Possibilities"Art restores our souls, eases our worry, grief, and isolation. Art inspires, educates, and delights," states the program's mission. This program is designed to cultivate creativity and encourage community connection through arts and culture, celebrating, nourishing, supporting, and promoting Los Angeles-based artists.The "Projecting Possibilities" initiative transforms the exterior of the historic Helms Design Center into a dynamic canvas for digital art, making contemporary art accessible to the broader community through street-side viewing. This digital public installation provides an opportunity for local artists to showcase their art with the community.About the ArtistPaal Anand is an internationally exhibited conceptual artist based in Culver City, California. His recent accolades include selection for the London Art Biennale 2025 and finalist status in the Arte Laguna Prize, demonstrating his significant presence in the contemporary art world.Viewing InformationThe projection can be viewed nightly from sunset to 2:00 AM at:Helms Design Center8745 Washington BlvdCulver City, CAAbout Helms Bakery DistrictThe historic Helms Bakery District serves as a creative hub in Culver City, housing design showrooms, restaurants, and cultural initiatives. Through partnerships with local arts organizations, the district continues to support and showcase the work of Los Angeles-area artists.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.