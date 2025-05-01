Character Birthday Events Held at Anime Park Attraction 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' throughout May

Naruto & Boruto fans flock to anime park "Nijigen no Mori" to celebrate popular characters' May birthdays

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori (located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan) has launched a special event celebrating the birthdays of beloved characters from "Naruto: Shippuden" and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations". The exclusive "Shinobi-Zato May Character Birthday Event" will begin Thursday, May 1.

The event will feature limited-edition birthday cards with original Shinobi-Zato designs, featuring characters celebrating their birthdays in May - Chouji, Deidara and Iruka. During the distribution period, visitors to NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato can receive an exclusive birthday card by telling staff that they came to celebrate the character's birthday. Each card has a scene featuring the character depicted on the back. This very exclusive birthday event held only at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, is the sole location for fans to collect these original cards.

■Overview: "Shinobi-Zato Character Birthday Event"

Distribution Period: Chouji, Deidara and Iruka: Thursday, May 1 – Saturday, May 31, 2025

*Available while supplies last.

*Card illustrations have been previously used for Shinobi-Zato events.

Operating hours：10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (last entry 8:00 p.m.)

Price: Adults (12 and above) from 3,300 yen; Children (5 to 11) from 1,800 yen

*All prices include tax.

*Children must be accompanied by an adult guardian.

*Entry is free for children of ages 4 and below.

Contents: Original birthday cards featuring specially drawn illustrations of all the characters that have participated in events at "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will be available. During the event period, visitors can receive a birthday card by telling the staff, "I came to celebrate the birthday of [Character Name]."

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contact: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.