MPD Arrests Suspect in a 2023 Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a residential burglary in Southeast in 2023.



Between Monday, April 17, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m. and Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 100 block of I Street, Southeast. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.



On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27-year-old Courtland Monroe, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.



CCN: 23060199

