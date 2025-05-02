Original 'Demon Slayer' Anime Merchandise to be Sold on Anime Park Nijigen no Mori E-Commerce Site

Yura-yura Acrylic Stands (Demons) 2025 (random from 9 total designs; 825 yen, tax incl.) Kyojuro Rengoku Tumbler with Wooden Lid (3,190 yen, tax incl.) Muzan's Quotes Memo Pad (1,045 yen, tax incl.) Original rubber stamps (random from 23 total designs) bonus for purchases of 5,000 yen or more

Sales to launch May 10 (Sat) 10:00 AM JST as part of the third installment of the Nijigen no Mori x Anime "Demon Slayer" collaboration event

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, has announced that as part of the ongoing third installment of the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” anime collaboration event at the park, a selection of limited edition themed merchandise will be available for online purchase starting Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM JST via the park’s official e-commerce website.

To commemorate the launch, Nijigen no Mori has announced that customers who spend ¥5,000 or more on Demon Slayer anime collaboration merchandise will receive a randomly selected original rubber strap (1 of 23 types) featuring character illustrations drawn by "ufotable".

■Overview: Anime "Demon Slayer" Collaboration Goods on Online Shop

Sales Launch: May 10, 2025 (Saturday), 10:00 AM JST

Items: Select original merchandise from the third Nijigen no Mori x Anime "Demon Slayer" collaboration event.

(Note: Goods from the 1st and 2nd collaboration events have been available since March 15)

Official Online Store: https://shop.nijigennomori.com/

Notes:

- Delivery is limited to domestic shipping within Japan

- Purchase limits may apply to individual items

- Delivery may take 5–10 days after order confirmation

- Delivery-related inquiries may not be answered individually during busy periods

- Duplicate orders from the same name and address may be canceled after notification

■Overview: Nijigen no Mori x Anime "Demon Slayer" Third Installment

Duration: March 15 (Sat) to December 14 (Sun), 2025

Location: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan (anime park Nijigen no Mori, within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park)

Content: The world of anime "Demon Slayer" comes to life in the vast nature of anime park Nijigen no Mori. Park guests can immerse themselves in the world of anime "Demon Slayer" through two different events.

1. [Night Event] Nijigen no Mori x Anime "Demon Slayer", "Night Walk: Path to the Infinity Castle"

Participants can experience the world of anime "Demon Slayer" recreated with projection mapping and other means on a night walk through a 1.2 km stretch of forest. Relive the battle between Tanjiro Kamado and the Hashira against the demons as depicted in the "Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc" and "Hashira Training Arc" of the anime, and gather intelligence for the upcoming fight against Muzan Kibutsuji. Original novelty merchandise will be gifted at the finish line.

2. [Day Event] Nijigen no Mori x Anime "Demon Slayer", "Riddle Walk: Hanafuru-sato and the Tour of the Demons"

Park guests can enjoy a riddle-solving game in an area dotted with character panels featuring illustrations from "ufotable" that are exclusive to Nijigen no Mori. This year's event features the debut of eight new illustrations of demons. Participants have wandered into a world of illusion and are challenged with solving the demons' riddles to escape. Original tin badges exclusive to this collaboration event will be given to participants as a bonus present.

Operating Hours:

1. (Night Event) 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. (last entry at 8:45 p.m.)

2. (Day Event) 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. (last entry at 4:00 p.m.)

(Hours subject to change due to weather.)

(Details will be made available on the Nijigen no Mori official website.)

Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/VyMQZAhB9B/

Price:

"Night Walk: Path to the Infinity Castle" Entry: Adults 3,600 - 4,000 yen, Children 1,600 - 1,900 yen

"Riddle Walk: Hanafuru-sato and the Tour of the Demons" Entry: Adults 2,000 yen, Children 1,500 yen

Night and Day Events Entry: Adults 5,400 - 5,800 yen, Children 2,900 - 3,200 yen

Premium Ticket (Day Event + Premium Bonus): Adults 10,000 yen, Children 9,500 yen

Premium Ticket (Night Event + Premium Bonus): Adults 11,600 - 12,000 yen, Children 9,600 - 9,900 yen

Premium Ticket (Day and Night Events + Premium Bonus): Adults 13,400 - 13,800 yen, Children 10,900 - 11,200 yen

* All prices above include tax.

* Admission ticket prices may vary depending on the date. Check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.

* "Adults" refers to those 12 years old and up, "Children" refers to 11 years old and under.

* Children must be accompanied by at least one adult guardian to enter.

* Children under 4 years old may enter "Night Walk: Path to the Infinity Castle" free of charge. Tickets are required for "Riddle Walk: Hanafuru-sato and the Tour of the Demons".

* Tickets for "Night Walk: Path to the Infinity Castle" are timed entry.

Notes: Above details are correct as of time of writing and are subject to change. The latest information will be posted on the official Nijigen no Mori website as soon as it is available.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/kimetsu_awaji/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office, +81 (0)799-64-7061

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.