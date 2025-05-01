Anime 'Demon Slayer' Collaboration Food Introduced at Anime Park Nijigen no Mori

Gyuunabe (beef) Bowl Flame Hashira Special (2,980 yen, tax incl.) Daki’s Beautiful and Strong Tagliatelle (2,680 yen, tax incl.) Gyokko’s Perfectly Beautiful Jar Parfait (1,680 yen, tax incl.) “Eat Up!” Enmu’s Whipped Berry Cake (1,980 yen, tax incl.)

10 exclusive themed dishes are available as part of the Nijigen no Mori x Anime "Demon Slayer" collaboration event

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori (located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park) has launched 10 exclusive collaboration menu items inspired by the world of the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, as part of its third large-scale collaboration event running at Nijigen no Mori. The new food items include dishes featured in the anime as well as original recipes themed around key characters, offering a delicious way for fans to dive deeper into the world of Demon Slayer.

Since the launch, one of the most popular items has been the "Gyuunabe (beef) Bowl Flame Hashira Special" inspired by Kyojuro Rengoku and his famous beef bento scene. The hearty beef dish features a red tomato accent evoking the shape of flames, for both taste and visual impact.

Other dishes include:

- "Daki's Beautiful and Strong Tagliatelle", a pink flat noodle pasta dish with cream sauce and vegetables inspired by Daki's obi and Gyutaro's hair

- "Gyokko's Perfectly Beautiful Jar Parfait", served in a vase-shaped dessert glass with fruit, Baumkuchen, and a taiyaki inspired by Gyokko's Blood Demon Art

- "Tanjiro Cooks! Exquisite Grilled Rice Balls", based on a scene where Tanjiro prepares a humble yet delicious meal

With food and drinks themed around other characters like Enmu, Rui, Tamayo, and Yushiro and more, guests can enjoy a full culinary immersion into the world of Demon Slayer.

Full Collaboration Menu (all prices include tax):

1. Gyuunabe (beef) Bowl Flame Hashira Special (2,980 yen, available at Mori no Terrace)

2. Flame Hashira Special Heart-Flaming Fresh Juice (1,200 yen, available at Mori no Terrace / Kitchen Car)

3. Daki’s Beautiful and Strong Tagliatelle (2,680 yen, available at Mori no Terrace)

4. Gyutaro’s Peach Melon Soda (1,200 yen, available at Mori no Terrace / Kitchen Car)

5. Rui’s Blood Demon Art: Cutting Thread Rotation Chicken Plate (2,980 yen, available at Mori no Terrace)

6. Tanjiro Cooks! Exquisite Grilled Rice Balls (1,000 yen, available at Mori no Terrace / Kitchen Car)

7. A Sweet Treat for Sanemi Shinazugawa (1,000 yen, available at Mori no Terrace / Kitchen Car)

8. Gyokko’s Perfectly Beautiful Jar Parfait (1,680 yen, available at Mori no Terrace)

9. Tamayo & Yushiro’s Fruit-Filled Tea Chiffon Sandwich (1,980 yen, available at Mori no Terrace / Kitchen Car)

10. “Eat Up!” Enmu’s Whipped Berry Cake (1,980 yen, available at Mori no Terrace)

Operating Hours:

- Mori no Terrace Restaurant: 11:00 AM – 7:30 PM (Last Order: 7:00 PM)

- Kitchen Car: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan (within anime park Nijigen no Mori)

■Overview: Nijigen no Mori x Anime "Demon Slayer" Third Installment

Duration: March 15 (Sat) to December 14 (Sun), 2025

Location: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan (anime park Nijigen no Mori, within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park)

Content: The world of anime "Demon Slayer" comes to life in the vast nature of anime park Nijigen no Mori. Park guests can immerse themselves in the world of anime "Demon Slayer" through two different events.

1. [Night Event] Nijigen no Mori x Anime "Demon Slayer", "Night Walk: Path to the Infinity Castle"

Participants can experience the world of anime "Demon Slayer" recreated with projection mapping and other means on a night walk through a 1.2 km stretch of forest. Relive the battle between Tanjiro Kamado and the Hashira against the demons as depicted in the "Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc" and "Hashira Training Arc" of the anime, and gather intelligence for the upcoming fight against Muzan Kibutsuji. Original novelty merchandise will be gifted at the finish line.

2. [Day Event] Nijigen no Mori x Anime "Demon Slayer", "Riddle Walk: Hanafuru-sato and the Tour of the Demons"

Park guests can enjoy a riddle-solving game in an area dotted with character panels featuring illustrations from "ufotable" that are exclusive to Nijigen no Mori. This year's event features the debut of eight new illustrations of demons. Participants have wandered into a world of illusion and are challenged with solving the demons' riddles to escape. Original tin badges exclusive to this collaboration event will be given to participants as a bonus present.

Operating Hours:

1. (Night Event) 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. (last entry at 8:45 p.m.)

2. (Day Event) 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. (last entry at 4:00 p.m.)

(Hours subject to change due to weather.)

(Details will be made available on the Nijigen no Mori official website.)

Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/VyMQZAhB9B/

Price:

"Night Walk: Path to the Infinity Castle" Entry: Adults 3,600 - 4,000 yen, Children 1,600 - 1,900 yen

"Riddle Walk: Hanafuru-sato and the Tour of the Demons" Entry: Adults 2,000 yen, Children 1,500 yen

Night and Day Events Entry: Adults 5,400 - 5,800 yen, Children 2,900 - 3,200 yen

Premium Ticket (Day Event + Premium Bonus): Adults 10,000 yen, Children 9,500 yen

Premium Ticket (Night Event + Premium Bonus): Adults 11,600 - 12,000 yen, Children 9,600 - 9,900 yen

Premium Ticket (Day and Night Events + Premium Bonus): Adults 13,400 - 13,800 yen, Children 10,900 - 11,200 yen

* All prices above include tax.

* Admission ticket prices may vary depending on the date. Check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.

* "Adults" refers to those 12 years old and up, "Children" refers to 11 years old and under.

* Children must be accompanied by at least one adult guardian to enter.

* Children under 4 years old may enter "Night Walk: Path to the Infinity Castle" free of charge. Tickets are required for "Riddle Walk: Hanafuru-sato and the Tour of the Demons".

* Tickets for "Night Walk: Path to the Infinity Castle" are timed entry.

Notes: Above details are correct as of time of writing and are subject to change. The latest information will be posted on the official Nijigen no Mori website as soon as it is available.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/kimetsu_awaji/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office, +81 (0)799-64-7061

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Legal Disclaimer:

