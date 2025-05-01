NEWS RELEASE: Governors of Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming sign tri-state agreement to strengthen regional energy collaboration
DRAPER, Utah (April 29, 2025) — Today, at the Built Here: Nuclear Energy Summit hosted by Gov. Spencer Cox, the governors of Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen regional collaboration on energy policy, infrastructure development, and nuclear energy innovation.
The agreement, signed by Gov. Spencer Cox (Utah), Gov. Brad Little (Idaho), and Gov. Mark Gordon (Wyoming), establishes a cooperative framework to align energy-related efforts across the three states. The compact focuses on advancing energy resilience, coordinating infrastructure, advocating for commonsense federal policies, and accelerating the development of reliable, affordable nuclear energy.
“The West will lead the next chapter of energy abundance and American prosperity,” said Gov. Cox. “Today, we brought together industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to chart the course for nuclear energy. Our new compact strengthens our shared commitment to aggressively pursue more affordable, reliable energy across state lines.”
The Built Here: Nuclear Energy Summit, held in Draper, Utah, convened leaders from across the nuclear energy industry.
The summit highlighted Utah’s mission to become a national hub for advanced nuclear energy development and underscored the critical role of regional collaboration in building a secure, abundant energy future.
Under the MOU, the three states will collaborate in key areas, including:
- Aligning energy policies to support innovation and private investment
- Coordinating the development of critical energy infrastructure
- Jointly navigating regulatory and environmental challenges
- Advocating for federal support of regional energy priorities
- Enhancing energy resilience and grid reliability
- Expanding workforce development efforts to support the growing energy sector
- Ensuring continued delivery of affordable energy to residents
The MOU represents a major milestone in building a regional “energy corridor” anchored by advanced nuclear technology, with Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming leading the way.
