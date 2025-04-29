Utah Leaders Sign Memorandum of Understanding with Idaho National Laboratory

SALT LAKE CITY (April 28, 2025) – Utah leaders and Idaho National Laboratory (INL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a formal, long-term collaboration on advanced energy research, workforce development and technology deployment—particularly on nuclear innovation.

“This partnership will accelerate Utah’s efforts to become the nation’s nuclear hub,” said Governor Spencer J. Cox. “By linking our universities, labs, and industry partners with the expertise of Idaho National Laboratory, we are strengthening our ability to serve Utahns with reliable and affordable energy.”

“As the Department of Energy’s nuclear energy laboratory, we’re excited to partner with Utah to address urgent energy needs by focusing on advanced nuclear and energy innovation,” said Idaho National Laboratory Director John Wagner. “This partnership establishes a cooperative framework for scientific, technological and workforce development to help Utah realize an abundant, secure, resilient and competitive energy future.”

This new MOU creates a structural, interdisciplinary alliance between Utah and INL—as the nation’s laboratory for nuclear energy research and innovation. The MOU envisions Utah establishing an Advanced Nuclear and Energy Institute (the Institute) as a key coordinating hub between INL, the Utah System of Higher Education, the Utah Office of Energy Development and the Utah San Rafael Energy Lab.

Through the Institute, Utah’s higher education institutions can collaboratively pursue and manage federally funded research grants, aligning projects with the specific strengths of each university and lab. Beyond academic research, the focus is on applied innovation—ensuring resources are used effectively to develop commercially viable, scalable technologies. This approach will accelerate the deployment of real-world energy solutions and help build a broader, more robust nuclear energy ecosystem in Utah and the surrounding region.

This partnership will focus on key priority areas, including advanced nuclear, infrastructure resilience, engineering and materials science and data science applications for energy development.

Through this agreement, Utah and INL will work together to:

Accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation nuclear technologies

Enhance scientific collaboration and research in critical energy sectors

Strengthen cybersecurity and physical security for energy infrastructure

Build the workforce needed to meet the demands of tomorrow’s energy economy

“Affordable, reliable energy is the driving force behind Utah’s prosperity—powering everything from the lights in Utahns homes to the unstoppable growth of the state’s vibrant economy,” said Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams. “As energy demands increase and technologies rapidly evolve, we as a state are committed to staying ahead of the curve through strategic partnership that ensures both innovation and stability.”

“Utah is leading the way with smart, strategic investments in our energy future,” said Speaker Mike Schultz. “This partnership drives innovation and keeps energy reliable and affordable for Utah families and businesses. It’s about long-term solutions that protect our economy and strengthen our position as a national energy leader.”

By linking the capabilities of INL with the talent and resources of Utah’s higher education institutions, this partnership positions Utah as a national leader in developing the next generation of clean, secure and resilient energy technologies.

