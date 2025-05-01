Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Matthew J. Hansen to the Second District Court

SALT LAKE CITY (Apr. 30, 2025) –  Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Matthew J. Hansen to the Second District Court, filling a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Noel Hyde. Judicial appointments are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“From leading key initiatives to mentoring attorneys and protecting victims’ rights, Matthew Hansen has demonstrated what it means to serve with purpose,” Gov. Cox said. “He is well-prepared to take on the responsibilities of the Second District Court.”

Hansen currently serves as a Division Chief and Deputy County Attorney in the Davis County Attorney’s Office, where he leads both the Conviction Integrity Unit and Victim Services Division. He also serves as an administrative law judge for West Valley City and Heber City, and has previously worked as a prosecutor in Weber and Salt Lake counties.

Hansen is a commissioner with the Utah State Bar and serves on multiple Utah Supreme Court advisory committees, including the Committee on the Rules of Criminal Procedure and the Committee on the Rules of Evidence. He is also a member of the Utah Victim Services Commission and the Utah Prosecution Council Training Committee.

“I am sincerely grateful to Governor Cox for this incredible opportunity,” Hansen said. “If confirmed by the Utah Senate, I will work diligently to serve the people of this great state with integrity, respect, fairness, and fidelity to the law.”

Hansen received a J.D. and M.B.A. from the University of Utah and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Brigham Young University.

