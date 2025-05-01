Maryland State Police Arrest Frederick Man In Connection With Attempted Child Abduction

April 30, 2025

(WALKERSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Walkersville man today in connection with an alleged child abduction after being arrested for suspected driving under the influence.

The accused is identified as Gary Lee Plummer, 55, of Walkersville. After consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Frederick County, Plummer is charged with attempted child abduction, attempted kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault and driving under the influence. He is currently being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center awaiting an appearance before a district court commissioner.

At approximately 3:00pm today, a Maryland State Trooper from the Frederick Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a red Ford Taurus in the 8700 block of Woodsboro Pike. During the course of the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of impairment and subsequently arrested the driver, later identified as Plummer, for driving under the influence.

Following the arrest, police received a report of an attempted child abduction that had occurred in the same area. The two victims, both juvenile females, advised police that Plummer accosted them while walking in the same area prior to the traffic stop. According to the victims, Plummer attempted to pull one of them into his vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, callers are urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151. Calls may remain confidential.

The investigation continues.

Gary Lee Plummer

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov