Quitman, GA (April 29, 2025) - The GBI has arrested and charged Khalil Proctor, age 20, of Quitman, GA with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Felony Murder in connection to the death of Edward Denson, age 25, of Quitman, GA.

On Monday, April 28, 2025, at about 10:15 p.m., the Quitman Police Department contacted the GBI and requested assistance with a shooting that took place in the 200 block of W. Hill Street in Quitman, GA, where Denson had been shot. Denson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

During the investigation, agents identified Proctor as the alleged shooter and obtained arrest warrants for Proctor.

On Tuesday, April 29, 2024, Proctor turned himself in to the Brooks County Jail.

Denson’s body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab, where an autopsy will be performed.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, the case will be given to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for their review.