Zag Writers Read: Creative Writing Series Emphasizes Community

“Nervous, excited, grateful”—Carrera Guertin had never read her writing in public before.

That changed in October, when students and faculty from Gonzaga gathered at Paper St. Coffee Co. for the inaugural Zag Writers Read, a new reading series dedicated to supporting student creative writers.

Participants, such as Guertin, stood with a handheld microphone in the warmly lit coffee house to read their various prose and poetry to an audience of peers, faculty and community supporters.

“It’s weird, but not really weird in a bad way,” said Joseph Deaser, political science major and another first-time reader. “I’ve never really shared [my writing] with anyone, to be honest.”

The event was co-hosted by professors Jenny Davis and Miranda McLeod, of the Integrated Media and English departments, respectively.

“It’s writers, readers and people who are interested in writing, coming together to celebrate literary art,” Davis said.

Zag Writers Read is one of many new offerings from the English department. This semester, the department also emphasized a new partnership between GU and independent publisher Lynx House Press to offer more professional development for students.

“The idea for this series came from looking around Gonzaga’s programs and offerings and wondering if there was a way we could expand what we do for the writing community,” Davis said.

The quality of student submissions at the first event was astonishing, Davis emphasized. However, Paper St. Coffee Co. closed shortly after, leaving the future of the fledgling series uncertain.

Despite the challenge, Zag Writers Read will return for its second showcase on Monday, April 28 — this time at an iconic Gonzaga hangout, Jack & Dan’s Tavern.

Davis emphasized the importance of building community among writers, a primary motivator for continuing the event. “We think of creative writing as a solitary, isolated act. But it’s not!”

“I think it’s invaluable to hear the works of my peers,” said Grace Applegate, another student reader at the October showcase. “I’m so grateful for this experience.”

The first event also featured special guest Leyna Krow, a Spokane-based novelist and short story writer, for a reading and Q & A session. Krow read a selection from her historical novel, “Fire Season,” and took questions on a wide range of topics — from inspiration to how having children affected her process.

“[Writing is] this amazing art because it can be almost anything,” Krow said.

The next Zag Writers Read event will take place on April 28 at 6 p.m. at Jack & Dan’s Tavern. All ages are welcome to attend.