Mahalo to our State Employees!

Posted on Apr 30, 2025 in Main

Celebrating those who serve the public, Governor Josh Green, M.D., proclaimed May 2025 as Haʻaheo, Pride in Public Service Month in Hawai‘i. This month-long celebration aims to honor and show appreciation for the contributions of members of the state workforce, who dedicate themselves to serving the public.

“Haʻaheo, Pride in Public Service month provides us an opportunity to join together to recognize our employees for their dedicated public service and take pride in their accomplishments,” said Governor Green. “Mahalo to all of our state employees for your contributions and tireless efforts!”

In observance of the month, the Governor encourages department heads via executive memorandum to honor and recognize employees for their commitment.

“We are happy to recognize our hard-working employees during Pride in Public Service month,” said Brenna Hashimoto, director of the Department of Human Resources Development. “The work they do every day keeps state government running smoothly while supporting the needs of our residents and visitors and they deserve our aloha.”

The Public Employees Roundtable and the Partnership for Public Service sponsor an annual nationwide Public Service Recognition event, to raise public awareness of the work done by public sector employees on behalf of their respective communities during the first full week of May. This event reinforces pride in public service and recognizes the critical role played by public sector employees in promoting the well-being of society. Also in honor of the month Haʻaheo, Pride in Public Service flags will be flown outside the state capitol throughout May.