Irrigation Development Program Intake Closing

The Ministry of Agriculture will be closing application intake under the Irrigation Development Program as of April 30, 2025. Applications may still be submitted under the program from April 30 to May 30, but those projects must be completed, with claims submitted, by December 31, 2025.

The program supports infrastructure development to increase irrigation capacity by creating a secure water supply to land parcels suitable for irrigation. Introduced in April 2023, the successful program has seen high uptake from producers and is now fully subscribed. From the program's launch on April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2025, 202 applications were received, and over 41,000 acres of irrigated acres were developed.

"The strong demand for this program demonstrates the interest in increasing production and crop diversity through irrigation," Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison said. "This government is committed to supporting irrigation through a variety of programs and projects. Saskatchewan's Growth Plan sets the goal of reaching 85,000 irrigated acres by 2030, which is already 95 per cent achieved and expected to be surpassed in 2025."

The Ministry of Agriculture is committed to funding all projects pre-approved through to May 30, 2025, and completed by the claim deadline. The claim deadlines for those projects pre-approved before April 30 are indicated in the Ministry's letter of pre-approval to each applicant.

The Irrigation Development Program is one of many ways in which the Government of Saskatchewan provides support for irrigation expansion in the province. Irrigation allows more diverse crops to be grown and increases the number of livestock that can be supported. It is also important for strengthening rural economies and stabilizing crop production with a consistent source of moisture.

