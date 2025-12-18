Philanthropists Invest Over $1 Million in Province's HOMEBASE Integrated Youth Services Initiative

CANADA, December 18 - Released on December 17, 2025

Saskatchewan's HOMEBASE integrated youth services initiative is benefiting from a generous $1.05 million philanthropic donation.

Over the next three years, the Bell-Graham Boeckh Foundation Partnership is contributing $650,000 (which includes $250,000 from the Morris Foundation) and the McConnell Foundation is contributing $400,000 to HOMEBASE.

The funding will help enhance services and supports delivered to young people ages 12 to 25 and their caregivers through HOMEBASE hubs in Moose Jaw, Humboldt, Regina, and Sturgeon Lake First Nation and through virtual programming and services.

"Our government greatly appreciates the generosity of the Bell-Graham Boeckh Foundation Partnership, the Morris Foundation, and the McConnell Foundation," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "Today's philanthropic investment in HOMEBASE allows us to build on the incredible work already underway to support our province's youth, connecting young people with the resources they need in the right place, at the right time."

The hubs provide a range of youth-targeted services and supports, including mental health and addictions services; physical health services; peer supports; education, employment and training supports; cultural and traditional supports; and social and community supports.

"As philanthropic partners - including the Bell-Graham Boeckh Foundation Partnership, the McConnell Foundation, and the Morris Foundation - we are proud to support HOMEBASE integrated youth services in Saskatchewan," Graham Boeckh Foundation President Ian Boeckh and Bell Let's Talk Founder and Chair Mary Deacon said. "HOMEBASE reflects what is possible when community organizations, government, philanthropy, and young people themselves work together with a shared vision."

The Government of Saskatchewan provides $4.5 million in annual funding to the HOMEBASE provincial team within the John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS) for hub operations and provincial team functions.

"HOMEBASE Saskatchewan is thrilled to be entering into a partnership with the Bell-Graham Boeckh Foundation Partnership (including the Morris Foundation), and the McConnell Foundation," John Howard Society of Saskatchewan Integrated Youth Services Director Pamela Reimer said. "This collaboration will strengthen program delivery at our physical hubs and through the HOMEBASE virtual hub. Our commitment remains clear: to provide low-barrier access to supports and services for all youth in Saskatchewan. This generous philanthropic contribution will help us continue that mission."

HOMEBASE services are available to any young person wishing to access them, regardless of where they live in Saskatchewan.

"Partnerships like this mean a lot to us and youths across the province and country," HOMEBASE Provincial Youth Co-Design Team Member Reid A. Martin and Aria Swanson said. "Not only does this enable us to expand and improve services in meaningful ways, it also helps empower youth voices and shows us that we can be changemakers no matter the barriers that we may face. Seeing the impact our hubs have reinforces the value of integrated youth services and this support means that we can actively work towards creating the best services possible for youths across Saskatchewan."

Integrated Youth Services is a national and international movement, aimed at reimagining how youth and their caregivers find and access the resources, services and supports they need.

In January 2024, the JHSS announced that four integrated youth services hubs would open in Saskatchewan, operated by partner organizations. The first HOMEBASE hub in Humboldt opened its doors in September 2024, led by PARTNERS Family Services; the second hub opened in Moose Jaw in November 2024, led by the YMCA Regina; the third hub opened in Regina in December 2024, led by the YWCA Regina; and the fourth hub opened in Sturgeon Lake First Nation in August 2025, led by Sturgeon Lake First Nation Health Centre.

Additional information on HOMEBASE's integrated youth services is available at homebasesask.ca and Integrated Youth Services.

