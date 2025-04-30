Governor Abbott Congratulates McKinney As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, April 30 - April 30, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of McKinney on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Visit McKinney’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of McKinney and Visit McKinney on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“There’s a genuine sense of place in McKinney that keeps visitors coming back,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “From hiking at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary to enjoying live music or savoring farm-to-table meals, the city offers a thoughtful mix of culture, nature, and hospitality. This Tourism Friendly Texas Community designation recognizes McKinney’s commitment to creating meaningful, memorable travel experiences.”

“Congratulations to McKinney on earning the Tourism Friendly Texas Community certification,” said Senator Brent Hagenbuch. “This recognition celebrates the culture, community, and hospitality that make McKinney a standout destination in the Lone Star State.”

“Anyone who’s spent time in McKinney understands why people keep coming back — it’s a place full of charm, rich character, and some of the warmest, most welcoming people you’ll meet,” said Representative Jeff Leach. “McKinney has long been a forward-looking city, fostering an environment that draws in families, entrepreneurs, and visitors alike. This new designation simply affirms what we’ve known all along. I’m proud to celebrate this well-deserved recognition and honored to represent a city that truly embodies the spirit and heart of Texas.”

“McKinney has rightfully earned its designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community, having one of the oldest, thriving historic downtowns in Texas,” said Representative Matt Shaheen.

“McKinney has long been a destination that celebrates culture, community, and connection,” said McKinney Mayor George Fuller. “Earning the Tourism Friendly Texas certification from the Office of the Governor is a testament to our city's vibrant spirit, rich history, and commitment to welcoming visitors from near and far. Tourism is not just an economic driver — it enriches the lives of our residents and enhances the fabric of our community. We are proud to be recognized among Texas' premier destinations and will continue to make McKinney a place where every visitor feels at home.”

"McKinney’s recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas destination, alongside our Film Friendly Texas, Music Friendly Texas, Brew City Texas, and Texas Cultural District certifications, underscores the diverse and dynamic experiences our city offers.” said Visit McKinney Executive Director Aaron Werner. “Whether visitors come for our dynamic arts scene, live music, craft brewery, culinary experiences, or historic charm, McKinney provides a uniquely welcoming and inspiring atmosphere. These designations affirm our city's dedication to fostering creativity, culture, and community, and we look forward to continuing to share McKinney’s story with travelers from all over."

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.