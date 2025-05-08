Keystone’s 2025 Cooling Line Features ENERGY STAR® 'Most Efficient' Unit for Homes and Offices

New lineup meets growing demand for energy-saving, renter- and office-friendly cooling options

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With rising summer temperatures and growing concerns about energy costs, the demand for practical, energy-efficient home cooling continues to surge. In response, Keystone Comfort Solutions has launched its 2025 collection of residential cooling products — including new inverter units, portable models, through-the-wall options, and dehumidifiers — designed to offer high performance, energy savings, and ease of use across a variety of living spaces."Consumers are looking for reliable, no-fuss solutions that deliver comfort without excessive complexity or cost,” said Kevin Tracey, Senior Marketing Specialist at Keystone. “Our 2025 products are designed to meet those expectations with dependable performance and thoughtful design. A Keystone Home is one you can come back to after a long day and truly relax.”The updated product range reflects continued investment in energy-efficient technologies and renter-friendly design. Highlights from the 2025 line include:● Smart inverter technology, which automatically adjusts cooling output to maintain comfort while reducing power consumption.● Portable and through-the-wall options, ideal for homes without central air or for supplemental cooling needs.● Whisper-quiet operation, supporting restful environments and home office productivity.● Simple, intuitive interfaces, with no apps, accounts, or technical setup required.Among the new offerings, the Keystone KSTAW08INV-HC window unit has been recognized on the 2025 ENERGY STARMost Efficient list, a designation awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to products that deliver cutting-edge energy efficiency along with the latest in technological innovation. The unit uses 48% less energy than the federal standard, helping consumers reduce electricity usage without sacrificing comfort.Keystone’s approach to product development emphasizes ease, reliability, and accessibility—qualities that have earned the brand high consumer ratings and repeat use among homeowners, renters, and small business owners alike. The 2025 cooling lineup continues that tradition with solutions tailored for real-world use, especially in older buildings, apartments, and multi-use commercial spaces.Available now through major online retailers including Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, Best Buy, and Wayfair, the new line arrives at a time when many consumers are seeking cost-conscious ways to prepare for increasingly intense summer weather.For full product specifications, reviews, or additional information, visit www.keystone-products.com For product specs, reviews, and more, visit www.keystone-products.com

