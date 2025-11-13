Level Hires Krish Sailam as Senior Vice President of AI to Accelerate Enterprise Efficiency and Client Growth
EINPresswire.com/ -- Level Agency, a full-funnel digital marketing partner for performance-focused brands, today announced the appointment of Krish Sailam as its first Senior Vice President of AI. Sailam brings two decades of experience bridging media, marketing operations, and enterprise AI enablement to help brands transform how they operate, deliver, and grow.
As SVP of AI, Sailam will guide Level’s evolving approach to artificial intelligence, enhancing both the agency’s internal operations and the outcomes it delivers for clients. His charge is to reimagine how AI is embedded across teams, workflows, and service delivery to drive growth through net new clients, retention, and efficiency.
“AI feels daunting. We can see it as a catalyst or an extinction event,” said Sailam. “At Level, I have the opportunity to shape how AI elevates human potential, within our agency and for our clients. We’ve gone beyond experimentation, and now we’re focused on creating scalable systems that drive compounding impact.”
Sailam’s background spans B2B, media, education, and SaaS sectors, including senior roles at Nextdoor, Merkle (a dentsu company), and Cadreon (an IPG company). While at dentsu and IPG, he worked with brands such as Amazon + AWS, Cisco, Oracle, Intel, Slack, BMW, Coke, Schwab, and J&J. Most recently, he stood up an AI operations team at Nextdoor, driving enterprise-wide tooling adoption and AI strategy grounded in measurable impact.
“Krish is a connector of people, tools, and outcomes,” said Patrick Patterson, Chief Executive Officer at Level. “He’s thinking about where AI fits, and he’s thinking about what it unlocks. His experience wi l rewire how our agency operates and how we deliver for our clients. He’ll make our systems smarter, faster, and more accountable.”
In his first 90 days, Sailam is focused on two core initiatives: optimizing Level’s internal workflows with AI tooling and piloting new models for AI-first client delivery teams. He’ll also work across Level’s verticals to build repeatable use cases for media, creative, and performance operations, expanding Level’s role as a trusted advisor in AI adoption.
“At Level, we say ‘Good enough isn’t,’” added Sailam. “That mindset is critical when you’re designing systems that are meant to evolve. My goal is to stay adaptive, curious, and relentlessly focused on the ideal customer outcome (ICO). That’s where AI delivers the most value.”
With this strategic hire, Level continues to expand its AI-powered growth engine, helping complex brands move faster, scale smarter, and deliver customer experiences that outperform expectations.
About Level
Level is a digital marketing partner for complex, high-consideration brands in industries like education, financial services, home services, and B2B. The agency integrates strategy, creative, media, and AI-powered intelligence to deliver measurable growth and momentum that compounds. Built as an embedded extension of client teams, Level is known for proactive partnership, accountability, and a mindset that never settles. At Level, “Good enough isn’t.” For more information, please visit www.level.agency.
Brad Stephenson
