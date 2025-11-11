Lenore Sears-Gay Honored with Dual Awards for Excellence in Nursing and Community Leadership

Lenore Sears-Gay

Respected Philadelphia-area nurse recognized by the Nightingale Awards of Pennsylvania and Chi Eta Phi Sorority for her extraordinary service and resilienc

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lenore Sears-Gay , MSN, MBA, RN, has been recognized with two of the state’s most prestigious honors in nursing and community service. On October 24, she received the Patient Choice Award at the Nightingale Awards of Pennsylvania held at the Hilton Hotel in Harrisburg. Just one week later, on November 1, she was named the Annette G. Nelson Member of the Year by Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc., Theta Chapter during its Annual Scholarship Awards Luncheon in Philadelphia.These back-to-back honors celebrate Sears-Gay’s exceptional dedication to patient care, leadership, and advocacy. As a nurse, mentor, and community leader, she has devoted her career to improving health outcomes and access for families across the Philadelphia and Montgomery County regions.Sears-Gay’s commitment to service is deeply personal. After experiencing temporary vision loss and relying on a walker and wheelchair, she regained her independence through perseverance and faith. Despite living with multiple sclerosis, she continues to dedicate her life to supporting others through her work in healthcare and through volunteer roles that advance maternal health, disability rights, and community wellness.“Receiving these awards is humbling,” Sears-Gay said. “I serve because God restored my independence, and every day I want to use my gifts to bless others. These recognitions reflect not just my efforts but the incredible teams and community around me.”Throughout her 30-year nursing career, Sears-Gay has become known for her compassion and steady presence. Letters of nomination for the Patient Choice Award described her as a “calm, capable presence” during family crises and “the person who keeps everyone connected” in moments of uncertainty. One parent wrote, “Lenore has done just that for our family for 18 years. Words will never fully express the gratitude we feel, but this nomination is a small way to say thank you.”Her leadership extends far beyond her clinical work. Sears-Gay serves in Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc., an organization that supports the advancement of professional nurses and health education in underserved communities. She is vice president-elect of the Pennsylvania State Nurses Association, a Board chair of Quality Community Health Care Inc.& and a District Advocate Leader for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. She leads health education initiatives through Lenore’s Loving Care & Consultants Inc. , a platform dedicated to empowering individuals and families through personalized care and advocacy.“Lenore’s dedication to her patients and community is unmatched,” said Dr. Michelle Spears, RN, a longtime colleague. “She inspires everyone around her to serve with purpose, courage, and compassion.”These dual recognitions affirm not only Sears-Gay’s professional excellence but also her lasting influence on the communities she serves. Her work stands as a model of perseverance, empathy, and leadership in action.About Lenore’s Loving Care & Consultants Inc.Lenore’s Loving Care & Consultants Inc. provides health education, advocacy, and consulting services focused on improving wellness, equity, and access to care. The organization partners with individuals, families, and community groups to promote compassionate and informed healthcare decision-making.For more information, visit Lenore’s Loving Care & Consultants Inc. on Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.