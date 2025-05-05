PageProof launches powerful proofing add-in for Microsoft Office

The PageProof add-in for Microsoft office provides powerful online proofing. Create proofs from PageProof's add-in for Microsoft Office.

With the launch of the PageProof add-in for Microsoft Office, reviewing and approving Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files is now effortless & efficient.

PageProof is already the go-to platform for reviewing creative work. Now, with our Microsoft Office add-in, marketing teams can bring corporate documents into the same streamlined approval workflow.” — Gemma Rann, CEO of PageProof.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PageProof, the industry-leading online proofing platform for enterprises, creative agencies, and marketing teams, today announced the launch of its new add-in for Microsoft Office desktop and Office 365. This powerful addition streamlines the review and approval process for users working in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, making creative collaboration faster and more effective.The add-in enables users to create proofs and new versions directly from within their Microsoft Office applications. With a click, files can be uploaded to PageProof, sent through an approval workflow with automated reminders, and reviewed using powerful markup tools. PageProof checklists assist reviewers and ensure brand compliance is achieved when approving documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.PageProof simplifies managing feedback on Microsoft Office files by returning a to-do list of comments for actioning in the add-in task pane, allowing users to quickly address feedback and upload a new version of the proof. This brings a seamless collaboration and feedback loop between teams using Microsoft Office.“PageProof is already the go-to platform for reviewing creative work like Adobe files, video, audio, and web. Now, with our Microsoft Office add-in, marketing and brand teams can bring corporate documents into the same streamlined approval workflow directly from Word, Excel and PowerPoint – ensuring every asset, from presentations to PDFs, gets the same consistency, speed, and control.” — Gemma Rann, CEO of PageProof.Key benefits of the PageProof add-in for Microsoft Office The add-in empowers users to create proofs, address feedback, and upload new versions effortlessly, without leaving Microsoft Office.Key highlights include:→ Easy version control: Upload a new version to PageProof using the add-in. A full version history is kept in PageProof, allowing reviewers to compare versions side-by-side or use Smart Compare, which calculates and displays the differences between versions.→ Seamless feedback management: View comments in the add-in task pane of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Easily reply to feedback, insert comment text in a click, and download any comment attachments. If the private comments feature has been enabled, replies can be made visible only to your team—allowing internal conversation threads.→ To-do list of comments for actioning: Comments are returned as a clear to-do list, allowing users to quickly address feedback and filter comments based on their status, e.g., unmarked, to-do, and done.→ Automated approval workflows: Send proofs through structured approval workflows with a range of roles and permissions to manage who sees the proof and when. Automated reminders keep projects moving forward.→ Checklists and audit tracking: Checklists guide reviewers and ensure brand guidelines are met. A comprehensive audit trail of feedback, decisions, and approvals is maintained through the proof’s lifecycle.“The PageProof add-in for Microsoft Office extends our commitment to providing teams with seamless integrations to review and approve files within the tools they use every day. Whether working on documents, spreadsheets, or presentations, PageProof ensures efficient collaboration, clear communication, and faster approvals.” — Marcus Radich, CTO of PageProof.Learn more about how the PageProof add-in for Microsoft Office transforms document collaboration.About PageProofPageProof is the leading online proofing platform, making the review and approval of creative work feel effortless. Files of any kind can be securely shared with teams in just a few clicks. With powerful tools to automate workflows, review work, and make sure everything is pixel-perfect, providing feedback is simple.PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted, enterprise-grade online proofing solution that offers purpose-built integrations to support all your design, communication, and project management tools.Learn more at pageproof.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

PageProof in 3 minutes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.