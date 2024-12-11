PageProof launches powerful plugin for Figma

PageProof's new plugin for Figma

With the launch of the PageProof plugin for Figma, reviewing and approving prototype designs becomes intuitive and efficient.

We’re excited to introduce powerful proofing capabilities for design prototypes with the launch of the PageProof plugin for Figma.” — Gemma Rann, CEO of PageProof

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PageProof, the industry-leading online proofing software for enterprises, creative agencies, and marketing teams, today announced the launch of its new plugin for Figma This highly anticipated release transforms the review and approval process for Figma users and their stakeholders, bringing powerful online proofing to Figma for the first time.The plugins lets designers quickly export their Figma design to a choice of formats to create a PageProof proof. The proof is sent via PageProof to an approval workflow with automated reminders, and a checklist to guide reviewers during their review.PageProof addresses the complexities of managing feedback for interactive prototypes and static designs created with Figma, saving valuable time.“We’re excited to introduce powerful proofing capabilities for design prototypes with the launch of the PageProof plugin for Figma. This ensures organizations receiving proofs from creative teams benefit from a seamless review process, with clearer communication, faster approvals, and a more efficient path to delivering exceptional work,” said Gemma Rann, CEO of PageProof.Building on PageProof’s commitment to thoughtful integrations, this plugin ensures that Figma users can move effortlessly between design and proofing , keeping creative teams and stakeholders aligned at every step.Key benefits of the PageProof plugin for FigmaThe plugin empowers Figma users to create proofs and new versions directly from Figma effortlessly. Key highlights include:→ Interactive Figma proofs: Share prototype URLs, creating a web proof that allows reviewers to experience a design’s interactivity.→ Static file proofs: Export static files (PDF, JPEG, SVG, or PNG) to create traditional proofs with clear, fixed visuals.→ Easy version control: Upload a new version to PageProof with a single click. A full version history is kept in PageProof and reviewers can compare static versions side-by-side, or use Smart Compare to check changes have been made.Key benefits of proofing Figma prototype designs in PageProof→ Powerful reviewing and commenting: Use the red pen to add markup and comments to the proof. Mention another reviewer to draw attention, add attachments to provide additional context, mark comments as private for internal communication.→ Automated workflows: Send proofs through automated workflows with automated reminders to keep the project flowing.→ Checklists and audit: Customized checklists to guide reviewers through their review, and audit captures key events, decisions, and approvals for compliance.“The PageProof plugin for Figma enhances our comprehensive suite of native integrations, ensuring seamless collaboration. As Figma continues to be a vital tool for design teams, PageProof is here to deliver robust online proofing capabilities that support all the file types designers rely on, streamlining their creative workflows,” said Marcus Radich, CTO of PageProof.Learn more about PageProof’s plugin for Figma.

