PageProof is a 2025 G2 Best Software Awards winner

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PageProof, the industry-leading online proofing software for enterprise, creative agencies, and marketing teams, has been named a winner of G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards based on hundreds of authentic, timely reviews from real users.This is PageProof’s third year receiving G2’s Best Software Award recognition for earning a place in the top 50 companies in Best Australia & New Zealand Software Companies thanks to its continued commitment to providing world-class software for its customers.As part of its global expansion, PageProof has recently strengthened its presence in the region with the appointment of Mike McHugh as Country Manager. McHugh is a seasoned leader with over 25 years in brand management, marketing, and senior roles in product management and solutions consulting for Adobe’s Creative Cloud.This expansion supports the company’s strategy to drive innovation and support its customer base worldwide."As the world’s largest software marketplace, G2 attracts more than 100 million buyers to our site each year – more than any other B2B marketplace – reaching those from companies of all sizes, in all industries. Based on their authentic feedback, we’re proud to announce the 2025 Best Software Award winners. Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters — authentic customer voice." - Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards rank software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm, which is based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 50 approved reviews during the 2024 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.PageProof has been ranked #29 among the top G2 Best Software Companies in Australia and New Zealand for 2024. Securing a position in the top 50 alongside industry leaders such as Canva, Atlassian, and Xero highlights the company’s dedication to delivering exceptional support, strong relationships, and dedication to delivering exceptional support, strong relationships, and exceptional software for customers worldwide.In G2's most recent quarterly review, PageProof led the online proofing category by being awarded a staggering 24 badges. These include Best Relationship, Best Results, and Best Usability.An example of why PageProof got such a high ranking comes from customer reviews like this “PageProof is an excellent proofing tool that streamlines review and approval processes. The platform's intuitive interface and robust collaboration features make it easy for teams to manage feedback, ensure consistency, and meet deadlines efficiently. It's an invaluable asset for any organization looking to enhance project management and creative approval workflows.” – Rachel, Marketing Services ManagerTo learn why PageProof was voted top of the online proofing category, visit the G2 2025 Winter Online Proofing Category report About PageProofPageProof is a leading online proofing platform that makes the review and approval of creative work feel effortless. Files of any kind can be securely shared with teams with just a few clicks. With powerful tools to automate workflows, review work, and make sure everything is pixel-perfect, providing feedback is simple. PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted online proofing solution that offers native integrations and support for all preferred design, communication, and project management tools.Learn more at pageproof.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.About G2G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe.To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

PageProof in 3 minutes.

