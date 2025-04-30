Port of San Luis CBP Officers apprehend man in possession of obscene material/child pornography
SAN LUIS, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Area Port of San Luis apprehended a man in possession of obscene material/child pornography.
The incident occurred on April 24, at approximately 8 a.m., when CBP officers encountered a 27-year-old male applying for entry from Mexico. The man, a Mexican citizen with a B1/B2 visa was referred for further examination due to a possibility of being in violation of his visa status.
While in the secondary inspection area, CBP officers performed an in-depth search of the man’s belongings, which resulted in the discovery of child pornography material.
“Our CBP officers are vigilant and dedicated to stopping criminal activity, especially when it involves the victimization of children,” stated Chris Leon, area port director for San Luis. “This apprehension involving obscene material exploiting children emphasizes the importance of CBP’s mission and commitment to keeping our communities safe.”
Officers seized the items, and the man was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
