Media Advisory: Arizona CBP Director of Field Operations, HSI Special Agent in Charge to host press conference on Southbound Weapons Interdiction 

Nogales, Ariz. — On Friday, May 2, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will host a press conference with law enforcement partners to highlight DHS and interagency efforts regarding interdictions of southbound firearms. Led by CBP's Director of Field Operations for Tucson, Homeland Security Investigations’ Special Agent in Charge, Arizona, ATF’s Special Agent in Charge, Phoenix Field Division and U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, the press conference will showcase recent interdictions and announce the totals interdicted this Fiscal Year through the most recent month. Media will have the opportunity to capture b-roll of firearms and related paraphernalia interdicted recently in the Southwest Border area.

 

WHAT:                          DHS Press Conference on Southbound Arms Interdictions

  

WHO:                              DFO Guadalupe Ramirez, CBP, Tucson Field Office  

                                  Deputy Special Agent in Charge Ray Rede, HSI, Arizona

                                           Special Agent in Charge Brendan Iber, ATF, Phoenix Field Division

                                  U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine, District of Arizona

 

WHEN:                           Friday, May 2, 2025

Arrival:                          9 a.m. MST

Event:                             10 a.m. MST

 

WHERE:

Mariposa Port of Entry
200 N. Mariposa Rd.
Nogales, Arizona 85621

Media will park in the public lot and will be guided to the event.

RSVP by 5 p.m. on May 1, 2025, to AZCBPPublicAffairs@cbp.dhs.gov.

Media which are unable to attend in person may RSVP to receive a link to the video of the event.

