San Diego Field Office reminds travelers about flower import restrictions ahead of Mother’s Day

SAN DIEGO — As Mother’s Day weekend draws near, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists are reminding travelers of the rules surrounding the import of flowers and greenery from Mexico.

This time of year, sees a surge in flower imports, which can pose a risk to American agriculture by bringing in pests and diseases. To protect U.S. crops and the environment, certain flowers, plants, and soil are not allowed to cross the border. These restrictions are in place to prevent the spread of invasive species and plant-related illnesses, which can damage crops and result in expensive containment efforts and limits on exports.

CBP agriculture specialists meticulously examine all flowers and plant materials entering the United States. This thorough inspection process involves physically shaking the flowers to dislodge any hidden insects and carefully using magnifying glasses to detect the presence of pests or diseases. When pests or diseases are found, CBP sends them to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where experts employ digital imagery and other advanced technologies to accurately identify them.

While many flowers like roses and carnations are allowed entry after inspection, one commonly restricted flower is the Chrysanthemum, which is banned from entering the U.S. through passenger ports when brought in from Mexico. This measure helps stop the spread of harmful fungi such as Chrysanthemum White Rust, a disease that could seriously affect domestic flower producers. Plants meant for growing must have the proper permits, and soil from Mexico is not permitted due to the risk of soil-borne pests. All travelers must declare any plants or flowers to CBP officers upon arrival. Even though harmful pests are found in only a small percentage of inspected flowers, just one invasive species could lead to extensive crop damage.

Certain bouquet fillers can also be problematic. For instance, Murraya (also known as orange jasmine) can carry the Asian citrus psyllid, a pest that threatens citrus crops. If any bouquet includes infested greenery, the entire arrangement will be seized at the border.

CBP advises travelers planning to bring in flowers, plant materials, and other agricultural products to visit the Bringing Agricultural Products Into the United States page before traveling abroad.

To avoid potential civil or criminal penalties and help prevent the introduction of pests and diseases into the U.S. ecosystem, travelers should always declare everything they acquired abroad to CBP officers. More information on prohibited and restricted items can be found on Know Before You Go Guide.

Stay informed about border crossing conditions by checking real-time Border Wait Times. For added convenience on the go, you can also download the BWT app on your smartphone through the Apple App Store or Google Play. This information is updated every hour to help you plan your trip.

Follow the Director of CBP’s San Diego Field Office on Instagram and X at @DFOSanDiegoCA for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.