NC State Veterinary students get inside look at CBP Agriculture inspections

RALEIGH, N.C. — Veterinary students from North Carolina State University (NC State) experienced a behind-the-scenes look at how U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists protect American agriculture during a tour at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on April 22.

CBP Agriculture Specialist discusses with NC State students recent prohibited items seized from arriving international travelers at RDU Airport.

The visit, which is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Regulatory Medicine Selective program, introduced students to veterinarians' federal role in outbreak response, disease prevention, and food safety.

Led by Port Director Maxwell Young, the students toured CBP's inspection areas and watched agriculture specialists inspect passengers arriving from London. They also viewed demonstrations of prohibited items seized from travelers, including fruits, meats, and animal products that could introduce dangerous diseases.

(rt) Maxwell Young, CBP Port Director at RDU International Airports displays a seized item to NC State students.

“Our agriculture team plays a critical role in keeping foreign pests and diseases out of the U.S.,” said Maxwell Young, CBP Port Director Raleigh. “This tour showed students real-world opportunities for veterinarians in federal service.”

“This experience is crucial in preparing students for careers that bridge clinical knowledge with public service,” said Dr. Lisa Gamsjager, Assistant Professor of Ruminant Medicine at NC State. “Touring the airport’s border inspection facilities gave them a firsthand view of how veterinarians contribute to biosecurity and protect against foreign animal diseases.”

CBP Agriculture Specialist displays recent prohibited items seized from arriving international passengers at RDU Airport.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport processes daily flights from countries such as Panama, Mexico, Germany, Great Britain, and France, making it a key point of entry for agricultural inspections.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

