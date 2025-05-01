MedCenter Announces Official Rebrand to ExperCARE

MedCenter announces that it has rebranded as ExperCARE and will continue to provide continuity and the same level of care to patients

Our patients will still see the same familiar faces and receive the same high-quality care. The only thing that’s changed is our ability to do even more under a brand that captures our broader mission” — Walt Porter, CEO of ExperCARE

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedCenter , a longtime healthcare provider known for its compassionate care and local commitment, announced its official transition to ExperCARE. While the name and look are new, the providers, services, and trusted care remain exactly the same. With six convenient locations across Alabama, ExperCARE continues to offer walk-in urgent care, family medicine, and occupational health services backed by cutting-edge technology and a patient-first approach.“This is more than just a name change; it’s a reflection of the level of care we’ve always strived to deliver,” said Walt Porter, CEO of ExperCARE. “Our patients will still see the same familiar faces and receive the same high-quality care. The only thing that’s changed is our ability to do even more under a brand that captures our broader mission,” he added.ExperCARE's clinics feature state-of-the-art facilities, digital X-rays, in-house and third-party labs, and extended hours seven days a week. Whether treating an unexpected illness or providing preventive care for the whole family, ExperCARE is designed to meet the modern needs of busy individuals and families without sacrificing personal attention.“Our patients are the reason we do what we do, so continuity of care is really important to us,” said Dr. McGee, a longtime provider. “We are honored that they have come to trust us with their health, and we take that responsibility seriously. This change allows us to move forward with a unified vision while preserving the heart of what makes us special, which is personalized, reliable care close to home,” he said.All ExperCARE locations remain in-network with major insurance plans and offer transparent, affordable self-pay options for those without insurance. Locations include Northport, Tuscaloosa, Demopolis, Fayette, NorthRiver, and Jasper. For a full list of services, hours, and locations, or to book ahead, visit https://expercarehealth.com/medcenter/ About ExperCAREExperCARE is a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare services in Alabama. ExperCARE offers a wide range of services with a focus on patient-centered care and convenience. The extended hours and walk-in model ensure that patients can access quality care when they need it most.

