MPD Seeks Suspects in a Northeast Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department asking for the public’s assistance to identify and locate suspects involved in an assault in Northeast.

At approximately 7:18 p.m., on Friday, April 25, 2025, the suspects and the victim were involved in an argument in the 4900 block of Central Avenue, Northeast. The argument escalated when the suspects brandished handguns and assaulted the victim. The suspects fled the scene. The victim had a non-life-threatening laceration.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/F3vXI6I5xV4