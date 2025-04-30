MPD Seeking Suspects in Jay Street Armed Carjacking
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects in an armed carjacking that occurred in Northeast.
On Sunday, April 27, 2025, at approximately 12:12 p.m., two suspects approached a victim in the 3600 block of Jay Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. After obtaining the victim’s belongings, the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, a gray-colored 2015 Toyota Prius bearing Maryland tag 8GN4820.
The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:
Anyone who can identify with these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25061323
###
