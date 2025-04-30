Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in Northeast Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a woman in a stabbing in Northeast.

On Monday, April 28, 2025, at approximately 5:35 p.m., Fifth District officers were flagged down by the victim of a stabbing in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The suspect had stabbed an adult male before fleeing the scene. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The detective’s investigation found surveillance video in the area and a photo of the suspect was distributed to patrol officers to assist in the search for the suspect.

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, officers familiar with this case located and arrested the suspect. As a result of the detectives investigation, 42-years-old Grace Shanita Hilliard of Northeast, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (knife).

CCN: 25062094

###

