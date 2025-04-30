Updated with additional photo* MPD Seeks a Suspect in a Southeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks for the public’s assistance to identify and locate a suspect involved in a shooting in Southeast.

At approximately 1:13 a.m., on Saturday, April 26, 2025, First District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. The shooting victim, an adult male, was located in the Unit block of Q Street, Southwest. DC Fire and EMS arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred during a dispute in the lobby of an apartment complex in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25060639

