MPD Arrests Southeast Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in two robberies in Southeast.

Saturday, August 31, 2024, at approximately 2:12 a.m., the victims were in the 100 block of M Street, Southeast, when they were approached by three suspects. The suspects assaulted the victims and took their property. The suspects fled the scene. One victim was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim refused treatment. CCN: 24134042

The remaining suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and are pictured below:

On Saturday, November 16, 2024, at approximately 8:28 p.m., multiple suspects approached the victim in the 500 block of 14th Street, Southeast. The suspects proceeded to physically assault and stun the victim with a stun gun. The suspects then took the victim’s wallet and fled the scene. CCN: 24178436

The remaining suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and are pictured below: