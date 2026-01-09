MPD Investigating 16th Street Fatal Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at the intersection of 16th Street and L Street, Northwest.



At approximately 3:49 p.m., a Chevrolet Malibu operating at a high rate of speed southbound in the 1100 block of 16th Street, Northwest, entered the intersection with L Street against a red light. The Malibu collided with a Toyota Corolla that was traveling eastbound on L Street with a green light. The collision caused the Malibu to strike a pedestrian walking eastbound in the crosswalk with the right-of-way, across 16th Street. Three additional vehicles stopped at the red light northbound on 16th Street were also damaged in the collision.

The operator and sole occupant of the Malibu attempted to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended by responding officers. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed, the pedestrian was pronounced dead. The suspect and two additional victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 26-year-old Aaron Marckell Williams, of Southeast, DC.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 20-year-old Santana Matthews, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed (Vehicle), Fleeing from Law Enforcement, No Permit, and Leaving After Colliding.

The preliminary investigation determined that the operator of the Malibu fled a traffic stop prior to the collision. The two MPD officers who attempted that traffic stop have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by MPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau.

Detectives from the MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit continue to investigate the fatal collision. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 26003043

