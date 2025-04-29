May fish stocking forecast in the Magic Valley Region
Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game's Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 61,925 10-12" catchable sized rainbow trout in May. The stocking date and number of fish is approximate.
Stocking of waters in the region is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing contraints.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.