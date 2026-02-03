Mountain Lion Euthanized Following Lewiston Sighting

The mountain lion first reported within Lewiston city limits on Feb. 1 was located and humanely euthanized during the early morning hours of Feb. 3 with assistance from the Lewiston Police Department. Due to the animal’s location and size, it was likely the same lion previously observed.

The animal was found approximately one mile from the original sighting location. Because the mountain lion was in an area where chemical immobilization could not be safely conducted, and due to public safety concerns, the decision was made to humanely euthanize the animal.

Lethally removing an animal is never an easy decision. Idaho Fish and Game prioritizes public safety when responding to wildlife incidents in urban or residential areas. Each situation is evaluated individually to determine the most appropriate response based on available information and conditions at the scene.