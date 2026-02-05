Temporary road closure at Sand Creek Ponds/Campground

Effective immediately, Fish and Game is temporarily closing the entrance road into the Sand Creek ponds and campground area due to muddy conditions. Melting ice and snow have made the roads unstable and vehicle travel difficult without causing long-lasting and damaging effects.

This closure is meant to prevent further damage to the road and campground areas while reducing the need for major repairs in the spring. Fish and Game is asking the public to please be mindful of the barricade and closure signs to minimize the high costs of road repair and maintenance.

The road and campground will reopen as soon as conditions allow, and it is deemed safe to travel without causing undue damage to the roadways.