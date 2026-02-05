Salmon’s Hyde Pond Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby canceled due to uncertain ice conditions

Out of an abundance of caution, Idaho Fish and Game has canceled the Hyde Pond Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby scheduled for Saturday, February 7, in Salmon.

With daily high temperatures reaching near 50 degrees in the days leading up to the event, Fish and Game is concerned about deteriorating ice conditions. The derby often draws more than 100 participants onto the ice, and current conditions could become unsafe.

Hyde Pond remains open to the public, and youth anglers are still welcome to fish; however, Fish and Game urges all anglers to use extreme caution and rely on established ice thickness safety guidelines when making decisions about ice access.

We apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause. For questions or additional information, please contact Brett Kelly at the Idaho Fish and Game Salmon Regional Office at (208) 742-7050.