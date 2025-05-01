Submit Release
SABESP – NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Filing of Form 20F 2024

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS) (“Company” or “Sabesp”), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has filed, with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), its annual Form 20-F referring to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (“2024 Form 20-F”).

The 2024 Form 20-F is available on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the Company’s Investor Relations website (https://ri.sabesp.com.br).

A paper copy of the 2024 Form 20-F will be sent to shareholders, free of charge, upon e-mail request (sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br).

Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8679
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br

