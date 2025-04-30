City launches Citizen Connect online portal

The City of Lawrence is introducing a new online portal, Citizen Connect , which allows community members to view locations of permits, planning applications, code compliance cases, and licenses that the City has processed within Lawrence and Douglas County. “This new tool streamlines and simplifies the process for community members to find current and accurate information on what is happening in their community,” said Jeff Crick, Director of Planning & Development Services. “We encourage community members to explore the maps and take advantage of having one centralized resource for this data.” This single portal replaces several individual maps and reports the City used to have available online, including the:

Long-term and short-term rental license map

Building permit map

Planning submittal map and listing

Monthly building permit report

Licensed contractor lookup

Within Citizen Connect, the map of Lawrence/Douglas County shows pins to represent the locations of permits, planning applications, code compliance cases and licenses. The pins can be filtered for the specific use, date ranges and application types. The map can also be focused on specific locations to view only the records at that location. Users can download full or filtered datasets and do their own analysis of items that are of interest to them. Additionally, community members can use Citizen Connect to create alert areas around areas of interest, such as their neighborhood. After making a free account in the system, users can sign up for daily, weekly, or monthly emails with notification of any activity that occurs within the alert area. Users can create as many alert areas as they want. Citizen Connect is available online now: https://cityoflawrence-ks-cc.connect.socrata.com. Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

