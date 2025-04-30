City launches Citizen Connect online portal
“This new tool streamlines and simplifies the process for community members to find current and accurate information on what is happening in their community,” said Jeff Crick, Director of Planning & Development Services. “We encourage community members to explore the maps and take advantage of having one centralized resource for this data.”
This single portal replaces several individual maps and reports the City used to have available online, including the:
- Long-term and short-term rental license map
- Building permit map
- Planning submittal map and listing
- Monthly building permit report
- Licensed contractor lookup
Additionally, community members can use Citizen Connect to create alert areas around areas of interest, such as their neighborhood. After making a free account in the system, users can sign up for daily, weekly, or monthly emails with notification of any activity that occurs within the alert area. Users can create as many alert areas as they want.
Citizen Connect is available online now: https://cityoflawrence-ks-cc.connect.socrata.com.
Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov
About the City of Lawrence
The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.
