Formerly homeless Navy Veteran dedicates his time to serving others

Whether he’s picking up prescriptions and groceries for his neighbors or working at Goodwill, Navy Veteran Philip Lord is happiest when he can be of service.

That’s why Lord, who was on the verge of homelessness just a few years ago, is dedicating his second act to helping others.

The son of an Air Force Veteran, Lord joined the Navy in 1975 because he felt it was his duty to serve. But it was also a way to plan for his future. He intended to eventually use his military benefits to buy a house, go to school and get routine health care.

Before he could, Lord’s future took a turn that he couldn’t have predicted. During a drunken bar fight, a woman was killed. As a result, Lord went to prison.

“I was guilty, so there was no reason to fight it,” shared Lord. “I did my time like I was supposed to. Getting out was the hard part.”

Navigating a new landscape

The world changed during the nearly 40 years that Lord was in prison. Everyone now had slim laptops on their desks and smartphones in their hands—things he couldn’t have dreamed of when he went to prison in 1985.

Halfway houses for the recently incarcerated also changed during that time. They charged more than he could afford, didn’t provide food and didn’t allow him to stay between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

“If it wasn’t for VA, I’d probably still be in jail,” said Lord.

Luckily, Lord had somewhere to turn.

While in prison, he had learned about VA’s homeless programs during monthly Veteran meetings, so he was ready to go right into housing when he was released in 2022.

Finding a place to call home

Lord was placed in temporary housing at the Coatesville VA Medical Center. Not long after, he was hired on as a housekeeper and then as a residential assistant. He later found an apartment through the HUD-VA Supporting Housing (HUD-VASH) program and moved there in March 2024.

A recent stroke has slowed him down some, but Lord doesn’t let it stop him from helping his neighbors or going to his job at Goodwill.

Though he’ll help with anything, saying no task is too big or too small, Lord’s favorite part is working alongside employees with disabilities. Growing up with a brother with Down Syndrome, Lord knows that those living with developmental or physical disabilities just “want to be treated like a regular person.”

With ongoing support from VA—including a substance abuse counselor, a caseworker and VA doctors—his odds of remaining successfully housed and employed are high.

“I’ve got nothing but support,” said Lord, advising fellow Veterans to turn to VA if they’re ever facing homelessness. “There are always representatives who can help you. There’s always someone.”

