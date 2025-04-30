Violent Felon, Child Sex Offender on Most Wanted List Captured

AUSTIN – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted are back in custody following their arrests earlier this week. Authorities arrested 10 Most Wanted Fugitive David Rogers and 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Rodolfo Martinez Jr. on April 28 and 29, respectively. A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid in either case.

Both Rogers and Martinez Jr. were captured within a month of being added to their respective lists.

David Earl Rogers, 56, was taken into custody at a residence in Converse on Monday. Working off investigative information, members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, Bexar Co. Sheriff’s Office, Texas Attorney General’s Office, Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s (TDCJ) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), located him at the property. Rogers has a lengthy criminal history in Bexar Co., including prior arrests for assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, terroristic threat, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Rogers had been wanted out of Bexar Co. since December 2024 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation and interference with emergency assistance. More information on Rogers’ capture can be found here.

Rodolfo Martinez Jr., 42, was taken into custody at an apartment complex in Lubbock on Tuesday. Working off investigative information, DPS Special Agents, in coordination with the Lorenzo Police Department and Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s Office, located and arrested him. In 2008, Martinez Jr. was convicted of burglary of a habitation with the intent to violate/abuse the victim sexually following an incident with a 15-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 15 years of confinement in a TDCJ prison.

Martinez Jr. had been wanted out of Harris Co. since November 2024 for indecency with a child by sexual contact. Additionally, in March 2025, a warrant was issued out of Crosby Co. for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. More information on Martinez Jr.’s capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 27 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including seven sex offenders and nine criminal illegal immigrants—with $25,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous—regardless of how they are submitted—and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists—with photos—on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

