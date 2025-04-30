Auditor Fitzpatrick begins regularly scheduled audit of Daviess County

04/30/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Even though the famous Winston Rock Island train depot is no longer in operation, State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced today that he will make sure the trains are running on time in Daviess County as his office performs a regularly scheduled audit of the county. Fitzpatrick said the audit of the northwest Missouri county officially began with an entrance meeting with county officials on Wednesday, April 30.

"Daviess County played a major role in the history of the infamous Jesse James gang as some of their robberies took place there, but there's no reason to believe that tradition of theft has carried on to the current day county government. This is a routine audit that will give taxpayers the opportunity to learn more about how their government is performing, and to give county officials recommendations that can make their operations even more efficient and transparent," said Auditor Fitzpatrick.

The Missouri State Auditor's Office last conducted a performance audit of Daviess County in 2017. The audit found the commission that oversees the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail District did not follow the law when entering into closed session, and identified issues related to electronic data security. The report gave the county a rating of "good."

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of Daviess County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.