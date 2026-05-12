Report from Auditor Fitzpatrick identifies several areas where Stotts City governmental operations need to improve
05/12/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
A new report
from Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick gives officials in Stotts City a
road map to improve governmental operations to better protect against potential
waste, fraud, and abuse. The report, which gives a "fair" rating to
the city, did not identify evidence of fraud, but found lacking controls and
procedures make the municipality vulnerable to city funds being misused or
stolen.
"There are many areas in which city officials need
to do a much better job of not only improving oversight of their own
operations, but also their compliance with state law as it relates to their
budgeting process and their level of transparency," said Auditor
Fitzpatrick. "While the audit did not identify fraud, the city's lack of
internal control creates significant risk for fraud to occur and go undetected.
It's very important that city officials move quickly to implement policies and
procedures to better protect the tax dollars of the residents of Stotts City,
and I'm glad to see officials are already making that effort."
The audit report finds the city has inadequate
accounting controls and procedures which include a failure to properly
segregate duties and provide adequate oversight. The audit found 11 checks,
totaling $3,921, that were signed only by the City Clerk even though the city
has an unwritten policy requiring two signatures on all city checks. The report
notes the failure to require
dual independent signatures on all checks is a significant control weakness and
may have allowed overpayments, improper use, and conflicts of interest to
occur. Additionally, the City Collector
processes utility billings, collections, and deposits without any review by the
City Clerk, Mayor, or the Board of Aldermen. The city's
procedures for receipting and depositing money are also inadequate. As a
result, there is no assurance all money collected is properly receipted and
deposited. The report also finds city officials do not prepare monthly bank
reconciliations for any of the city's 9 bank accounts.
Another finding in the report points
out city officials did not fully comply with state law when raising water and
sewer rates. Specifically, the city did not perform a formal review, such as a
cost study, of water or sewer rates. State law makes it clear fees can be
increased if supported by a statement of costs that shows the increase is
necessary to cover costs of providing the service. The city's revised sewer
rate included a $10 increase to cover the cost of the petition audit conducted
by the State Auditor's Office. The report notes no ordinances were passed to
approve the increases, so the city does not have a document for citizens to
access the approved rates.
"I understand the
city has limited revenues and the cost of an audit is something that will put
additional strain on their budget, but the way in which officials increased the
utility rates on the people of Stotts City does not comply with state law and
should be of concern to the citizens who are now stuck with a bigger utility bill
simply because they wanted to make sure their government was operating
accountably and transparently," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "There are
a number of areas throughout the report where city officials indicate they
didn't comply with the law because of a lack of awareness, so I encourage city
officials to get up to speed on all applicable state laws and make sure they
are following them."
The audit report also
finds the city does not fully comply with state law when preparing its annual
budgets for the year ended December 31, 2024. The budget did not include a
budget message, actual or budgeted amounts for the 2 preceding years, the actual
beginning and estimated ending cash balances, a budget summary, or balances of
the city's 2 USDA loans. As part of the city budget process, city officials
have not developed a formal street maintenance plan, which officials indicated
is because the city cannot afford street maintenance. The city has also failed
to comply with state law by not publishing semiannual financial statements for
the 6 months ended June 30, 2024, December 31, 2024, and June 30, 2025, and not
obtaining annual audits of its waterworks and sewerage systems.
Other findings in the
report include a failure to perform monthly reconciliations of total gallons of
water billed to gallons of water pumped due to a water meter that's been broken
for almost three years, inconsistent compliance with the state Sunshine Law and
a lack of a public access policy, the lack of a records management and retention policy that includes
electronic communication, and a failure by the city to maintain records of its
capital assets including buildings, utility system infrastructure, equipment,
and other property.
A previous audit of Stotts City was released in 2000.
That audit, which was also
petitioned by residents, found the city did not adequately segregate accounting
and bookkeeping duties, did not prepare or adopt annual budgets, and did not
have a formal bidding process. The report also found the City Clerk was only
depositing a portion of the utility payments, and routinely cashed personal
checks for herself and friends from utility receipts.
The current audit of
Stotts City is available here.
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