Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,662 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Announces Pierre Man Found Guilty In Hughes County Stabbing Death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Hughes County Jury has found a Pierre man guilty of Second Degree Murder in the November 2023 stabbing death of 17-year-old Evie Maxey in Pierre.

David Shangreaux, Jr., 25, was convicted Wednesday following a trial that lasted about a week. He faces a maximum life prison sentence when he is sentenced at a later date.

“This was a horrendous crime that warranted this verdict,” said Attorney General Jackley. “My heart goes out to Evie’s family and thank you to the investigators and prosecutors for their challenging work.”

The victim, who was from Rapid City, was stabbed multiple times in the bathroom of an apartment in Pierre on Nov. 30, 2023.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Pierre Police Department investigated the case. The prosecution was conducted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Hughes County State’s Attorney’s Office.

                                                                        -30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Announces Pierre Man Found Guilty In Hughes County Stabbing Death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more