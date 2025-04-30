Attorney General Jackley Announces Pierre Man Found Guilty In Hughes County Stabbing Death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Hughes County Jury has found a Pierre man guilty of Second Degree Murder in the November 2023 stabbing death of 17-year-old Evie Maxey in Pierre.

David Shangreaux, Jr., 25, was convicted Wednesday following a trial that lasted about a week. He faces a maximum life prison sentence when he is sentenced at a later date.

“This was a horrendous crime that warranted this verdict,” said Attorney General Jackley. “My heart goes out to Evie’s family and thank you to the investigators and prosecutors for their challenging work.”

The victim, who was from Rapid City, was stabbed multiple times in the bathroom of an apartment in Pierre on Nov. 30, 2023.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Pierre Police Department investigated the case. The prosecution was conducted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Hughes County State’s Attorney’s Office.

